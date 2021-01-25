Budweiser is skipping the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly four decades

Budweiser's brand has become synonymous with the Super Bowl. But this year, they're getting a rest: For the first time in 37 years, no advertisements for Budweiser will air during the Super Bowl.
Instead, Anheuser-Busch is shifting the money that would've been spent on the commercial slot — a reported $5.6 million for the Feb. 7 event — to support "critical COVID-19 vaccine awareness" with donations and future ad campaigns, the company said Monday.
Anheuser-Busch's other brands, like Bud Light and Michelob Ultra, will air four minutes' worth of ads during the Super Bowl.
The pandemic forced Anheuser-Busch to rethink its marketing approach, vice president of marketing Monica Rustgi told CNN Business, as the alcohol industry reeled from the sudden shutdown of bars, restaurants and big events. The brand wanted to "be proactive" in promoting vaccine awareness since it will eventually lead back to normalcy, she said in an interview.
Some of Budweiser's planned advertising airtime this year will be given to the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative's Vaccine Education Initiative. Last year, both organizations forged a partnership to educate the public about the vaccine's safety and effectiveness. Anheuser-Busch is donating $1 million worth of ad inventory on TV, radio and other places to the organizations for future ads.
Ahead of the game, Anheuser-Busch is also rolling out a new online ad this week narrated by "Parks and Recreation" actress Rashida Jones, highlighting people coping with the virus and a group of health care workers that were among the first people in the US to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. It's also giving away free beer on a dedicated website.
Budweiser isn't the only big brand skipping this year's game. Coca-Cola and Pepsi both announced in recent weeks they won't be buying ads during Super Bowl LV.
The sports spectacle has been "struggling to attract the degree of advertising demand it usually draws" because of the pandemic's economic affects on company's bottom lines, said research firm eMarketer. For example, Coca-Cola recently slashed 2,000 jobs as it grapples with a decline in revenue from lost sales in restaurants. Pepsi said it would rather focus its marketing efforts on its sponsored Super Bowl halftime show.
CBS has sold a significant amount of its ad inventory for this year's game, sources familiar tell CNN Business. That signals some difficulty for the broadcaster. In 2019, Fox reportedly sold out of its ad inventory by Thanksgiving — more than two months before the game.
The Super Bowl is usually the year's most-watched TV broadcast. — CNN