Budweiser is skipping the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly four decades

Budweiser's brand has become synonymous with the Super Bowl. But this year, they're getting a rest: For the first time in 37 years, no advertisements for Budweiser will air during the Super Bowl.

Instead, Anheuser-Busch is shifting the money that would've been spent on the commercial slot — a reported $5.6 million for the Feb. 7 event — to support "critical COVID-19 vaccine awareness" with donations and future ad campaigns, the company said Monday.

Anheuser-Busch's other brands, like Bud Light and Michelob Ultra, will air four minutes' worth of ads during the Super Bowl.

The pandemic forced Anheuser-Busch to rethink its marketing approach, vice president of marketing Monica Rustgi told CNN Business, as the alcohol industry reeled from the sudden shutdown of bars, restaurants and big events. The brand wanted to "be proactive" in promoting vaccine awareness since it will eventually lead back to normalcy, she said in an interview.

Some of Budweiser's planned advertising airtime this year will be given to the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative's Vaccine Education Initiative. Last year, both organizations forged a partnership to educate the public about the vaccine's safety and effectiveness. Anheuser-Busch is donating $1 million worth of ad inventory on TV, radio and other places to the organizations for future ads.