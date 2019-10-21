If Halloween fans aren't satisfied with the costumes, the decorations and the never-ending candy, how about a burger?
At 10 Burger Kings only in the Untied States, Burger King will unleash a "Ghost Whopper" starting Thursday. The difference between it and a regular Whopper? A special white cheddar-cheese flavored (and colored) sesame seed bun.
Burger King hired Riz Mirza, a psychic medium, to produce a "spirit taste test" advertisement. The company (jokingly?) claims that the spirits Mirza attracted offered reviews of the Ghost Whopper.
"'It's beyond belief to experience this taste,' said one of the spirits," Burger King said in a press release.
Halloween is a popular holiday for Burger King. In 2018, it sold a Nightmare King, a spooky spin on a chicken sandwich on a green sesame seed bun. Before that, it has sold variations of the Whopper with Halloween themes, including in 2015 when it sold an A.1. Halloween Whopper with a black bun.
Burger King frequently uses its most recognizable burger in splashy promotions.
Earlier this year, it rolled out an "Upside-Down Whopper" sandwich, which is just a regular Whopper served with the bottom of the bun on the top of the burger and the top of the bun on the bottom. The burger was marketing promotion for the Netflix series "Stranger Things."
Prior to that, it also rolled out a new Whopper meal box, called "Real Meals," labeled with different moods and colors. The packaging came in five moods: "pissed" in red, "blue" for sad, "salty" in teal, "YAAAS" in purple and "DGAF" (that's "don't give a f---" in internet speak) in black.
One Whopper that has found permanent success is the Impossible Whopper. Burger King rolled out the meatless version nationwide this summer to great success. The company said it's attracting new customers to its restaurants.