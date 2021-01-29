Business exec and his wife charged after flying into remote Canadian town to get Covid-19 vaccine, officials say

After getting their shots, the couple raised suspicions in the community by asking for a ride to the airport, Streicker told CNN news partner CBC.

"And people were like, 'Well, why would you be going to the airport?' " Streicker said.

Following an investigation, the couple was located at the Whitehorse airport, and Yukon officials told CNN the couple left the territory that same day.

Members of the mobile clinic team called the motel and were informed the couple did not work there, Streicker told CBC.

CNN reached out to Streicker for comment on Tuesday but did not hear back.

As for getting the vaccines, according to Streicker, the British Columbia and Ontario health cards wouldn't have necessarily prevented the Bakers from getting them, as there are many out-of-territory workers in the region.

Rodney, 55, and Ekaterina Baker, 32, were each charged with failure to self-isolate for 14 days upon entry into the territory and failure to behave in a manner consistent with the declaration provided upon entry into the territory.