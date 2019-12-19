Bust: More than 9,300 stores closed in 2019

2019 was another bruising year for many American retailers, despite healthy consumers and a strong economy.
This year, US retailers announced 9,302 store closings, a 59% jump from 2018 and the highest number since Coresight Research began tracking the data in 2012. Bankruptcies in the retail sector intensified this year and many struggling chains cut stores. That led to a spike in closings.
Payless, Gymboree, Charlotte Russe and Shopko all filed for bankruptcy and closed a combined 3,720 stores, according to Coresight. The majority of those were because of Payless, which filed for its second bankruptcy in February and shuttered 2,100 US stores.
Discount chain Fred's filed for bankruptcy in September and closed 564 stores. Forever 21 also filed for bankruptcy that month and said it will close up to 178 stores. Forever 21's closures are not in Coresight's report since they are not finalized.
Other retailers, such as Ann Taylor parent Ascena Retail, Family Dollar, GNC, Walgreens, Signet Jewelers, Victoria's Secret and JCPenney, slashed their store footprints to save money and prop up higher-performing stores.
Family Dollar closed 359 this year, while Signet, the parent company of mall stalwarts Kay, Jared and Zales, announced 159 closures.
Thousands more store closings could be on the way in the coming years as online shopping continues to replace purchases at physical stores and eat into retailers' profits. High debt levels and rent have also burdened traditional retailers.
Online sales make up around 16% of retail sales today, but they will rise to 25% by 2026, UBS analysts estimated in a research report.
That could force up to 75,000 mores stores to close by 2026, including more than 20,000 clothing stores and about 10,000 consumer electronics stores, UBS estimates. Thousands of home furnishings and sporting goods stores will also need to close as online shopping grows rapidly.
Even thriving retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy quietly closed a handful of their stores — although those companies are opening some, too. And department stores such as Nordstrom and Kohl's are shuttering a few stores each.