By Labor Day, CDC says US virus deaths could hit 200,000

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted in its latest forecast that the U.S. coronavirus death toll could reach 200,000 by Labor Day as children across the country head back to school.
The new projections released Thursday forecast 188,982 deaths by September 5 -- with a possible range of 181,375 to 201,431 deaths.
Last month, the CDC predicted there would be between 160,000 and 175,000 deaths by August 15th. As of August 13, with more than 1,000 deaths a day every day for more than two weeks, there have been 167,097 deaths.
The U.S. surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 deaths on May 27.
And Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that trying to achieve "herd immunity" would result in a huge number of deaths in the United States.
During an Instagram live session with actor Matthew McConaughey, Fuaci said that if infections were allowed to run rampant in a search for such immunity, the death toll would be massive especially among vulnerable people.
"If everyone contracted it, even with the relatively high percentage of people without symptoms ... a lot of people are going to die," Fauci said.
"You look at the United States of America with our epidemic of obesity as it were. With the number of people with hypertension. With the number of people with diabetes. If everyone got infected, the death toll would be enormous and totally unacceptable," Fauci added.
Coronavirus has killed more than 167,000 people and infected over 5.2 million nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
