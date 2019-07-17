President Donald Trump uttered a rapid series of false claims, at least 13 in all, during his Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. His claims included:
Caravans: Trump claimed that the governments of Guatemala and Honduras were "forming caravans and sending them up." He then elaborated on the conspiracy theory, saying that these governments were dumping "hardened" criminals into the caravans.
"And why not? Why would Honduras or Guatemala or El Salvador -- why would they keep their criminals when you can put them into a caravan, lose them in a caravan, and send them up to the United States?" he said. "We take everybody, because the Democrats don't allow immigration laws that mean anything. It's horrible."
Facts First: Though the Department of Homeland Security has said that some members of recent migrant caravans have had criminal pasts, there is simply no evidence that the governments of Honduras, Guatemala or El Salvador have deliberately put criminals into the caravans to foist them upon the United States.
By all accounts, the caravans have consisted of people who decide for themselves that they want to migrate. There has been no hint that governments have forced anyone into one of the caravan groups.
Migrants and the courts: Trump repeated one of his frequent false claims about migrants who are apprehended and then released to await a court hearing.
"We catch them and release them. We catch them and say, 'Come back to court in five years,' and nobody comes back. Two percent, to be accurate. I want to be accurate, because I don't want the press to say I was inaccurate. Two percent come back. And those people we wonder why -- why are they coming back? They're the only ones."
Facts First: Trump was not even close to accurate. Eighty-nine percent of asylum seekers showed up in court to receive a decision on their case in the 2017 fiscal year, according government data; it was 72% for all kinds of migrants.
Human trafficking: Trump also repeated one of his regular false claims about how human trafficking cannot be conducted through legal ports of entry.
"We're doing very well but we have no help whatsoever from the Democrats. ... They obviously don't mind crime and drugs and human trafficking, which is a tremendous problem. And it's human trafficking mostly in women. And you know Democrats -- with their big wonderful hearts, human trafficking with women, where three, four, five women are put in the back of a van or the back of a car, and they go through areas where there will soon be wall but there's no wall right now, because you can't obviously come through ports of entry," Trump said.
Facts First: Many human trafficking victims do indeed come through ports of entry, according to experts on trafficking and according to international data. Experts say that victims are more likely to be deceived into crossing the border willingly than kidnapped and put in the back of a vehicle.
"I have worked on human trafficking on multiple continents in multiple countries for more than two decades, and in all the work that I've done with trafficking victims, I have met one who was actually kidnapped and thrown into a car," Martina Vandenberg of the Human Trafficking Legal Center told CNN in January, when Trump was telling frequent stories about women being bound and gagged in cars.
Democrats and borders: "We're doing very well but we have no help whatsoever from the Democrats. Just the opposite. They want open borders. They obviously don't mind crime and drugs and human trafficking, which is a tremendous problem," Trump said.
Facts First: Some Democrats, including presidential candidates such as Elizabeth Warren and Julián Castro, have advocated a significant loosening of immigration law, including a decriminalization of the act of illegally crossing the border.
But none of them have proposed literally opening the border to unrestricted migration.
Louisiana LNG plant: Trump also took credit for an energy facility that he is not responsible for. "Or LNG plants; I just left Louisiana, cut a ribbon for a $10 billion LNG plant that's so incredible people wouldn't believe it. It was many, many years trying to get permits, they couldn't get the permits, but we got the permits and we got it very rapidly."
Facts First: The permits for the facility Trump visited were granted by the Obama administration. The company says on its website: "The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authorized the project in June 2014." The company confirmed to FactCheck.org: "You are correct, Cameron LNG was approved in 2014."
North Korea and US remains: A program to recover the remains of US soldiers who died in North Korea during the Korean War has been suspended. Trump continued to insist that it is ongoing. "We got our hostages back (from North Korea). We got the remains back, and they continue to come," he said.
Facts First: While North Korea returned some remains last year, it is no longer doing so. The US military announced in May that the remains program had been suspended for the rest of the 2019 fiscal year because North Korea had stopped communicating with the US agency responsible for the effort.
Automotive trade: "And every car that comes through that used to be made in the United States -- now Mexico has 30% of our car business. But that's not going to happen anymore, no more -- no more companies are going to leave because we have reasons that they can't leave anymore. There's just no reason for them to leave anymore," Trump said.
Facts First: Nothing in Trump's revised trade agreement with Mexico and Canada prevents automotive companies from leaving the United States. It sets new rules intended to help convince them to manufacture in North America in general and the US in particular, but it does not force them to do anything.
The border wall: "We're building a lot of wall right now," Trump said.
Facts First: No new miles of wall were under construction as of last month. Customs and Border Protection provided a fact sheet saying that "construction activities" had "started for approximately 13 miles of new border wall system and levee wall system in the Rio Grande Valley." But such "activities" are different from construction itself; they include the clearing of vegetation, a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson previously told us, and there is no current sign that construction of the actual wall has started.
Women's unemployment: Trump accurately boasted of record unemployment rates for members of various minority groups, then made an inaccurate claim about the rate for women. "Our unemployment numbers are historic in the sense that we've never had better numbers ... women, 75 years," he said.
Facts First: Trump might have been rounding, but he was a little off. The women's unemployment rate for June was 3.6%, a tick above the 3.4% in April and 3.5% in May. It has been 66 years since the women's rate has been this low, not 75 years.
Tariffs on China: Trump returned to a favorite story about how he decided to announce $16 billion in aid to farmers hurt by his tariff battle with China. "Out of the tariffs, I took $16 billion to make up for the shortfall. I went to (Agriculture) Secretary Sonny Perdue ... I said, 'What was the amount at its highest that China pumped into the farmers in the form of purchase?' '$16 billion.' I said that's alright, we're taking many, many times that in tariffs. We're going to help the farmers out, and I did that with $16 billion," Trump said.
Facts First: $16 billion is not the most China has ever spent on US farm products in a year. China spent $29.6 billion in 2014, according to government figures.
Trade deficit with China: "During the Obama administration, $500 billion a year was being lost to China. Five hundred billion," Trump said.
Facts First: The US has never had an annual $500 billion trade deficit with China. (Trump refers to trade deficits as losses, though most economists don't.) The 2018 deficit in goods and services was $381 billion; it was $420 billion when counting goods alone and excluding services. Those were record figures.
Chinese economy: Since Trump's election, he said, "China's lost $20 trillion."
Facts First: There is no apparent basis for the $20 trillion figure. Experts on the Chinese economy have even rejected previous Trump claims of a $10 trillion drop in Chinese wealth.
The Iran Deal: "Remember one thing. An agreement was made with Secretary Kerry at the time and with President Obama. That agreement was a disaster. Spent $150 billion," he said.
Facts First: The US did not "spen(d)" tens of billions to make the Iran nuclear deal; the deal allowed Iran to access tens of billions in its own assets -- not US cash -- that had been frozen in foreign financial institutions because of sanctions. The total was significantly lower than $150 billion, experts say.
Trump did not invent the $150 billion figure out of thin air: Obama himself mused in a 2015 interview about Iran having "$150 billion parked outside the country." But experts on Iran policy, and Obama's own administration, said that the quantity of assets the agreement actually made available to Iran was much lower.