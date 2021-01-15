Canceled? Japan minister raising more doubts about Tokyo's Summer Olympics

“The situation surrounding COVID-19 is changing every moment,” the statement said. “We expect that the series of measures being implemented by the government of Japan, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and other prefectural authorities will help improve the situation."

Kono suggested few fans were likely to be attending with the focus on 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes who must enter Japan. They will be accompanied by tens of thousands of officials, judges, volunteers, media, and broadcasters.

“We need to think about those people who come and watch, but we basically need to focus on the athletes first," he said. "And then if it's possible, we need to get the tourists in.”

“So from now until summer, anything is possible,” he added.

Kono is known for his forthright manner and has been clear about his interest in being prime minister. He attended Georgetown University in the United States and did the interview in English.

“The Olympic committee must have been thinking about Plan B, Plan C, whatever,” Kono said. "I mean, the situation is not easy. There must be some backup plan.”