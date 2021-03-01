Cardinals begin spring training games in Jupiter, Fla.

The 2021 Cardinals started their team workouts the week of Feb. 21, 2021 with most of the players in attendance including newbie Nolan Arenado. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the back fields, which are normally swarming with fans for the first workout, are closed to the public.
-
Post-Dispatch photographer: Colter Peterson
Video production: Gary Hairlson
