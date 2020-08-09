Cardinals' COVID-19 problems continue

If the Marlins' experience with players who tested positive for COVID-19 was a test case of MLB policies, the Cardinals' issues have become a cautionary tale.
Not only for how to handle and return from an outbreak, but for doing everything and anything possible to avoid one altogether, writes Derrick Goold.
“I would imagine that what we’ve all experienced — us and the Marlins, MLB — and what we’re gathering and best practices, it’s going to be helpful trying to get through this,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. “Unfortunately, it’s a little late for us. But for perhaps other teams, yes, they could benefit from this experience.”
The Cardinals players and staff, all of whom have been instructed to isolate this weekend and spend the three days apart, were each visited for another round of tests Saturday for the virus. They did not plan a public update of their situation until Sunday, an official confirmed. After learning of three new positives, bringing their total to nine players and seven staff members in previous nine days, the Cardinals began contact tracing and some rapid testing to determine the probability of additional positive tests this weekend
A majority of the 16 Cardinals who have tested positive remain asymptomatic, the team said. No one had severe symptoms that required hospitalization. Some players have experienced mild symptoms such as coughs, low-grade fevers, and headaches, though many had improved by Friday.
The Cardinals have had 10 consecutive games postponed, and their next scheduled game — Monday against Pittsburgh — is uncertain.
The Cardinals have had two days on the field in the past 10, and that presents its own issues when it comes to game-readiness and injury risk. At each turn the upcoming week is a moving target, as if the schedule is day-to-day.
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.