A regular season that began on March 28 with the Cardinals playing the Brewers in Milwaukee comes down to one day for both the Cardinals and Brewers six months and one day later. Maybe.
All we know is that the Cardinals and Brewers will play their final games on the regular-season schedule on Sunday, with first place still up for grabs in the National League Central Division. The Cardinals, after falling behind 6-0 as Adam Wainwright surrendered a career-high four homers, staged a couple of spirited rallies before succumbing to the Chicago Cubs for the second night in succession, 8-6, at Busch Stadium.