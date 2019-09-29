Subscribe for 99¢
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright walks back to the mound after giving up a homer in the third inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

A regular season that began on March 28 with the Cardinals playing the Brewers in Milwaukee comes down to one day for both the Cardinals and Brewers six months and one day later. Maybe.

All we know is that the Cardinals and Brewers will play their final games on the regular-season schedule on Sunday, with first place still up for grabs in the National League Central Division. The Cardinals, after falling behind 6-0 as Adam Wainwright surrendered a career-high four homers, staged a couple of spirited rallies before succumbing to the Chicago Cubs for the second night in succession, 8-6, at Busch Stadium.

