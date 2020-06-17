Cases climb in Florida as governor pledges to 'go forward'; Trump offers rosy predictions

Even as Florida saw its biggest single-day increase in confirmed coronavirus infections, the governor is standing firm that Florida will not be "shutting down."
The Florida Department of Health confirmed nearly 2,800 new cases on Monday while Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters "we're going to move forward.
"We're going to continue to protect the most vulnerable. You know, we're going to urge, continue to advise, particularly our elderly population to maintain social distancing, avoid crowds," DeSantis said.
Nationwide, there were at least 24,219 new cases recorded Tuesday and another 840 deaths, Johns Hopkins University said. The pandemic thus far has resulted in more than 2.1 million infections and 116,962 deaths in the United States, plus the District of Columbia and other U.s. territories.
Arizona reached a record-high daily number of cases on Tuesday, as did Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott attributed the increase to an outbreak at an assisted living facility and delayed reporting.
Trump's comment Monday was part of a broader administration effort to play down the pandemic, a push that public health experts and Democratic officials worry is sending a dangerous message to the American public as some parts of the country have seen a surge in cases in recent weeks.
“An ostrich puts his head in the sand because he doesn’t want to see what’s around him,” said Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert at Georgetown University. “It’s the same thing with Trump.”
Last week, the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation published new projections that show COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. could surpass 200,000 by Oct. 1. The institute said rising rates of infections, hospitalizations and death “are now occurring in the wake of eased or ended distancing policies.”
Trump offered more rosy talk Tuesday, predicting that a vaccine would be available by year’s end and adding that “even without it, it goes away.” He offered that optimistic outlook just one day after he attributed surging positive cases to testing in the United States that is “so much bigger and more advanced than any other country.”
