Cases climb in Florida as governor pledges to 'go forward'; Trump offers rosy predictions

A drug offers hope amid spikes in coronavirus infections

Signs remind patrons to wear masks and other protocols because of the coronavirus pandemic as they stroll through the Disney Springs shopping, dining and entertainment complex Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World Resort theme parks plan to reopen on July 11.(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Even as Florida saw its biggest single-day increase in confirmed coronavirus infections, the governor is standing firm that Florida will not be "shutting down."

The Florida Department of Health confirmed  nearly 2,800 new cases on Monday while Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters "we're going to move forward.

"We're going to continue to protect the most vulnerable. You know, we're going to urge, continue to advise, particularly our elderly population to maintain social distancing, avoid crowds," DeSantis said.

Nationwide, there were at least 24,219 new cases recorded Tuesday and another 840 deaths, Johns Hopkins University said. The pandemic thus far has resulted in more than 2.1 million infections and 116,962 deaths in the United States, plus the District of Columbia and other U.s. territories.

Arizona reached a record-high daily number of cases on Tuesday, as did Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott attributed the increase to an outbreak at an assisted living facility and delayed reporting.

But the state's hospitalization rate, a number officials monitor to ensure the healthcare system isn't overwhelmed, has been increasing as well.
 
Nationwide reopenings coupled with the flouting of personal safety measures has led researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington to increase their projections of Covid-19 deaths this summer.
 
"Unless we are effective at other things like wearing a mask, avoiding contact, it's going to pretty inexorably lead to the second wave," IHME Dr. Chris Murray told CNN's Anderson Cooper.
 
President Donald Trump has long been fond of crafting his own version of the facts. But when he said “if we stop testing right now we’d have very few cases” of coronavirus, he may have written a new line of attack for critics who question his commitment to following the science.

Trump's comment Monday was part of a broader administration effort to play down the pandemic, a push that public health experts and Democratic officials worry is sending a dangerous message to the American public as some parts of the country have seen a surge in cases in recent weeks.

“An ostrich puts his head in the sand because he doesn’t want to see what’s around him,” said Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert at Georgetown University. “It’s the same thing with Trump.”

Last week, the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation published new projections that show COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. could surpass 200,000 by Oct. 1. The institute said rising rates of infections, hospitalizations and death “are now occurring in the wake of eased or ended distancing policies.”

Trump offered more rosy talk Tuesday, predicting that a vaccine would be available by year’s end and adding that “even without it, it goes away.” He offered that optimistic outlook just one day after he attributed surging positive cases to testing in the United States that is “so much bigger and more advanced than any other country.”

 
