Catch a glimpse of a comet

Stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere should enjoy every opportunity to see the new Comet NEOWISE as it streaks across the evening sky for the rest of July.
Once it disappears from view, the comet will not be visible in Earth's skies for another 6,800 years, according to NASA.
While July began with the comet visible low on the horizon in the early morning sky, NEOWISE has now transitioned to become an evening comet, perfectly visible as the skies darken.
It's named after NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, otherwise known as the NEOWISE mission, which discovered it in late March.
You may be able to see it with the naked eye, but grab a pair of binoculars or peer through a small telescope, if you have either, for a better view.
If you live in an urban area with a lot of light pollution, you may want to find a spot to watch the sky that has less light and obstructions, like tall buildings.
After the sun sets, look for the Big Dipper constellation in the northwestern sky, according to NASA. Just below it, you'll see the comet. It looks a bit like a fuzzy star with a tail.
The comet will continue to rise higher above the northwestern horizon for the rest of this month. It will come closest to Earth on July 22 -- just 64 million miles away.
While comets are unpredictable and can disappear from view at any time, astronomers predict that we should be able to see it for the rest of the month.
And Comet NEOWISE is a survivor. It recently made its closest approach to the sun without breaking apart, which suggests it could have a sturdy structure, rather than a crumbly interior like some comets.
After its closest approach to Earth, Comet NEOWISE will continue on its very long orbit to the edge of the solar system, stretching out 715 astronomical units from our sun. (As a comparison, Earth is one astronomical unit from the sun.)
This is why we won't see the comet again in our lifetimes -- it takes thousands of years to travel the outer solar system before returning to the inner solar system.
By observing the comet, researchers have learned that it's about three miles in diameter, the average size for a comet with a long orbit. And it's incredibly bright, even if it's not as spectacular as Comet Hale-Bopp as witnessed in 1997. — CNN
