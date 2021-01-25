CDC figures show Missouri ranks last in percentage of residents who've received first vaccine dose

Missouri has the worst vaccination rate in the country for the first coronavirus shot, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In an analysis of CDC data, Missouri ranks last in the percentage of residents who have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with less than 4% of Missourians receiving the initial shot as of Sunday.

Illinois ranked 45th, with 4.4% of the state population receiving the first dose. Alaska sits at the top of the list, administering the initial shot to 10.7% of its residents. Nationally, 5.6% of U.S. residents had completed the first vaccination round as of Sunday.

However, when it comes to the percent of the population that’s received both doses of the vaccine, Missouri ranks higher than the national average, with 1.2% of residents receiving both doses compared with 1% nationally. Illinois has administered two shots to 1.1% of its population.