Celebrity Chef David Chang won $1 million. He's giving it all to restaurant workers

Chang had always intended on donating the money to the Southern Smoke Foundation, a crisis relief organization for people in the food and beverage industry. If Chang had decided not to answer the question, he would have walked away with roughly $500,000. Instead, he decided to risk it all for the sake of doubling that donation.

"Having a million dollars right now in this moment, is a game changer for many, many families," Chang says in the video clip of the episode. "And yes, half a million is as well -- and I want to say 'No, just take the money!' -- but I'm not."

While restaurants and bars were classified by states as essential businesses that could operate on takeout and delivery, many still had to close down during stay-at-home orders. Some businesses found it hard, or economically unfeasible to adopt that model, or had other public health concerns.

The Southern Smoke Foundation, started in 2015 by chef Chris Shepherd, has distributed $4,097,425 to 2,071 people nationwide, according to its website. "To date, Southern Smoke has distributed more than $5.7 million, both directly to people in need via the Emergency Relief Fund and to organizations that represent the needs of people in our industry," the organization says on its website.