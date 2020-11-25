Changed your Thanksgiving plans? So did many other Americans

Three-quarters of respondents said that spending more time indoors in public places as it gets colder is risky.

The number of Americans wearing a mask at all times when they leave their home has reached a new high of 72%. While this isn't a significant change from last week, it shows "a steady upward trend from the past few months, when it hovered in the mid-60% range."

US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams emphasized that the safest Thanksgiving gatherings only include immediate household members. "I think of three things," he said, speaking Tueday on Fox and Friends. "I think of preparation, of separation, and of ventilation."

For preparation, Adams said that people should -- starting right now -- do everything they can to limit their exposure to others outside their household.

"You should also tell people who are at higher risk -- older people with chronic medical conditions -- 'Look, let's do it next year. Keep it small this year. Let's keep Grandma safe,'" he said.

While it's safer to gather outside and maintain social distancing, it's safer to not gather with anyone outside your household, he said.