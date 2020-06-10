'Chaos in Georgia': Is messy primary a November harbinger?

ATLANTA (AP) — The long-standing wrangle over voting rights and election security came to a head in Georgia, where a messy primary and partisan finger-pointing offered an unsettling preview of a November contest when battleground states could face potentially record turnout.
Many Democrats blamed the Republican secretary of state for hourslong lines, voting machine malfunctions, provisional ballot shortages and absentee ballots failing to arrive in time for Tuesday's elections. Democrat Joe Biden's presidential campaign called it "completely unacceptable." Georgia Republicans deflected responsibility to metro Atlanta's heavily minority and Democratic-controlled counties, while President Donald Trump's top campaign attorney decried "the chaos in Georgia."
It raised the specter of a worst-case November scenario: a decisive state, like Florida and its "hanging chads" and "butterfly ballots" in 2000, remaining in dispute long after polls close. Meanwhile, Trump, Biden and their supporters could offer competing claims of victory or question the election's legitimacy, inflaming an already boiling electorate.
"I feel like we're struggling as a country right now to hear people who really need to be heard," said Atlanta resident Ross Wakefield, a 28-year-old white software engineer who waited nearly four hours to vote and watched others "peace out and bail" on the line. "This does not give me a lot of confidence that we're doing that."
At Trump's campaign headquarters, senior counsel Justin Clark blamed Georgia's vote-by-mail push amid the COVID-19 pandemic, alluding to the president's unfounded claims that absentee voting yields widespread fraud.
"The American people want to know that the results of an election accurately reflect the will of the voters," Clark said. "The only way to make sure that the American people will have faith in the results is if people who can, show up and vote in person."
Rachana Desai Martin, a top Biden campaign attorney, called the scenes in Georgia a "threat" to democracy. "We only have a few months left until voters around the nation head to the polls again, and efforts should begin immediately to ensure that every Georgian — and every American — is able to safely exercise their right to vote," she said.
Martin stopped short of assigning blame, but two Georgia Democrats on Biden's list of potential running mates pointed at Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who led the selection of Georgia's new voting machine system and invited every active voter to request an absentee ballot.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted at Raffensperger about problems in pockets of metro Atlanta. "Is this happening across the county or just on the south end," the Democrat asked, referring to an area with a heavily black population.
Stacey Abrams, the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor and an Atlanta resident, tweeted that "Georgians deserve better" and that Raffensperger "owns this disaster." Abrams established herself as a voting rights advocate after she refused to concede her 2018 race because of voting irregularities when her Republican opponent, now-Gov. Brian Kemp, was secretary of state.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Raffensperger laid blame elsewhere, noting that state law charges counties with on-ground operation of elections.
"It's really specifically in one or two counties, in Fulton and DeKalb counties, that had these issues today," Raffensperger said. "It has nothing to do with what we're doing in the rest of Georgia."
Raffensperger, minimizing problems that were documented in other counties, promised investigations of Fulton's and DeKalb's handling of the primary. The Republican speaker of Georgia's state legislature, meanwhile, called for an investigation of the entire primary process, though he singled out Fulton County as "particularly" troubling.
