Charged with multiple murders

Several people have recently been charged in connection to multiple homicides:

• Gary Muehlberg, 73, already convicted on a murder charge in the death of Kenneth "Doc" Atchison in 1993. Prosecutors in September 2021 charged Muehlberg in connection with the deaths of Robyn Mihan, Brenda Pruitt, Donna Reitmeyer and Sandy Little in the 1990s. He is currently serving a life sentence in prison.

• Perez Deshay Reed, 26, accused of killing four people in Missouri and two in Kansas in 2021. He was charged in November 2021 in several jurisdictions in connection with these crimes:

Sept. 12, 2021: A man waiting at a bus stop about 9 p.m. at 1624 Chambers Road in Dellwood was shot several times in the chest without warning. The man, identified in court papers as “L.M.” survived but has been left permanently disabled.

Sept. 13, 2021: Marnay Haynes, 16, was fatally shot in the arm and head at 9:34 p.m. in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County. Haynes was a runaway who had spent time in a group home.

Sept. 16, 2021: A woman identified as “R.H.” was shot in the face at 10:23 p.m. at the rear of 4542 Adelaide Avenue in St. Louis, but made her way to a BP gas station in the 4100 block of West Florissant Avenue.

Sept. 16, 2021: Pamela Abercrombie, 49, of Spanish Lake, was fatally shot in the head at 11:45 p.m. that same night, about one-half mile away from the shooting of R.H., in the 3800 block of West Florissant Avenue in St. Louis.

Sept. 19, 2021: Carey Ross, 24, of St. Louis, found dead just after noon in a vacant lot in the 1500 block of Mullanphy Street.

Sept. 26, 2021: Ferguson police found the body of Lester Robinson, 40, at 7:15 a.m. He had been fatally shot in the head and the hand in or near 1710 Barbados Lane.

Oct. 28, 2021: After taking a train to Kansas City, Reed was spotted at 11:15 p.m. on surveillance cameras entering the apartment of a man in the 900 block of Washington Boulevard in Kansas City, Kansas. The man, Damon Irvin, was with him. Reed left seven hours later, but Irvin was not seen alive again. Police found Irvin, 35, in his apartment on Nov. 1, dead of gunshot wounds.

Oct. 29, 2021: Reed and a woman, Rau'Daja Fairrow, 25, entered the same apartment building in Kansas City just before 7 p.m. Reed left about 15 minutes later, and Fairrow's nude body was found Nov. 2 in her apartment.

• Pamela Hupp, 64, who is serving a life sentence for the 2016 shooting of Louis Gumpenberger. She is charged in the 2011 fatal stabbing of Elizabeth "Betsy" Faria. Faria's husband was previously convicted in that death, served 42 months in prison, but was exonerated in 2015.

• Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, who face charges in five murders across three states; two in St. Louis County. The shootings here happened in May 2021. The pair are charged in the deaths of Barbara Goodkin, 71, in University City, and Sergei Zacharev, 58, in Brentwood.