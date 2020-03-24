Charities hit hard with increased demand and volunteers who can't show up

For more than a week, Elaine Peoples, who cooked for a now-shuttered day care center, has been out of work. At 68, she's also at a higher risk for catching the new coronavirus. Nonetheless, she's showing up four days a week for her volunteer shift at an increasingly crowded Brooklyn soup kitchen and food pantry.
"Volunteering is vital," said Peoples, who herself is experiencing financial strain. "Everything I get goes to bills. My budget is stretched to the limit. There is no extra."
These days low-income families still need food. Homeless people still need beds. And those puppies in the animal shelter still need walks.
For decades, American nonprofits have relied on a cadre of volunteers who — quite suddenly — aren't able to show up. With millions staying home during the pandemic, charities that help the country's neediest are finding themselves in need.
"This is a time when we do need everybody pulling together to help us out," said Leslie Bacho, CEO of Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, one of the nation's largest food banks.
Many Americans have now been ordered to stay inside their homes, although there are exceptions for people providing essential services, and, in orders reviewed by The Associated Press, that includes volunteering at food banks.
Nonetheless, Bacho said half of the bank's volunteers — the equivalent of 107 full-time staffers — aren't showing up. This means as more people need food, there's less ability to get it to them.
"Volunteers are needed the most in times of crisis," said Dr. Grover Gilmore, dean of Case Western's school of social sciences. "This is simply another example, and an extreme example, of everyone needing to help as best they can."
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. But for some older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.
One out of four Americans volunteers, performing an estimated 8 billion hours a year of service. The most common work? Collecting, preparing, distributing or serving food, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Kathryn Strickland, chief network officer at Feeding America, the nation's largest organization of food banks, with some 200, said the group has seen a "sharp decline" in volunteers across the country, and is asking for new volunteers and scrambling to hire additional staff for pay.
Sheila Williams usually has 25 volunteers to feed about 100 people a day at St. Stephen Outreach in Brooklyn.
Now she's down to just 10, including Peoples, with lines out the door, more people than she's ever seen.
"Folks that don't normally come are coming," she said, after dishing out countless plates of franks, rice, beans and fruit. "They've lost their job, there's nothing in the supermarket."
In Silicon Valley, some 10,000 homeless people are in a terribly vulnerable situation, said Jennifer Loving, CEO of Destination:Home, a public-private partnership that addresses homelessness. Public health experts have warned that people living in tents or under tarps have less access to soap and water and are more exposed to disease and violence.
"Further, many others, like intake and shelter workers and food delivery workers are some of our lowest paid residents and are now called to the front lines," she said. "We must do everything we can to protect these heroes from further economic and health peril."
Food banks are also largely canceling soup kitchens to avoid close contact that can spread the virus. Instead, they're planning to drop boxes of food into people's trunks at drive through stations.
