Chicago officials shut down a 300-person party for violating coronavirus restrictions

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said at a media briefing Monday that mitigation measures in his state would not be lowered for the next weeks as any Thanksgiving effect was evaluated.

"The number of patients fighting Covid-19 in our hospital systems statewide still eclipses our spring peak by 23%," Pritzker said. "The dip in Illinois' cases over the last few days comes as we are seeing near record-high numbers of hospitalizations -- meaning that our ability to handle any new surge in Covid patients is still limited. If we are not especially careful right now the surge will overwhelm our state's health care system."