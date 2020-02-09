China demands freedom of speech as doctor on front lines of coronavirus fight dies

The death of the doctor who had been arrested for spreading news about coronavirus has roused an outpouring of fury, angst and demands for government accountability and transparency in Wuhan and across China.
Almost 35,000 have been reported infected and more than 700 have died in mainland China so far, including a 60-year-old U.S. citizen who succumbed Wednesday in Wuhan.
As the toll mounts, Beijing has doubled down on efforts to control the narrative, sending 300 propaganda writers from state media to Wuhan to produce upbeat stories about China’s virus response while deleting questions, criticisms and cries for help posted online and detaining independent activists seeking to investigate the crisis’ scale.
Officials continue to repeat the message: “Trust the Communist Party’s leadership.”
But many Chinese people are no longer listening.
In the hours after Dr. Li Wenliang’s death on Friday morning, millions of comments and posts flooded social media, many of them accusing the government of concealing information about the virus, resulting in the death of Li and hundreds of others. “I want freedom of speech” trended for hours before censors scrubbed the topic clean.
Some social media users pointed out that Li was a “regular person” who had not sought to be a hero, and was detained simply for warning colleagues and friends within a private chat group about a new virus. Many reflected on how efforts by authorities to prioritize political “stability” over reality had contributed to the current disaster.
In Wuhan, dozens of citizens ventured out Friday and Saturday to the hospital where Li had died, leaving bouquets of flowers in his honor. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS