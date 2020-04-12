Chrisitians around the world celebrate Easter in solitude

Families that normally would attend morning Mass wearing their Easter best and later join friends for celebratory lunches hunkered down at home.
Pope Francis called for solidarity the world over to confront the “epochal challenge” posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
At the Vatican, Francis celebrated Mass in a largely empty St. Peter’s Basilica, with a handful of faithful sitting one per pew and and the choir’s “Kyrie” hymn echoing off the bare marble floors.
Normally, St. Peter’s Square would be awash in fresh flowers for Easter, with tulips and orchids decorating the piazza’s promenade in a riot of color to underscore Easter’s message of life and rebirth following Christ’s crucifixion. This year, however, the cobblestoned piazza was bare.
Francis’ lonely Mass was a scene that was repeated around the world, with churches either closed or, at the few still open requiring the faithful to practice social distancing.
Across Africa, many Christians marked Easter at home, following services broadcast on television and radio. In Nigeria's capital, a Catholic Mass was celebrated in Lagos' empty cathedral, while Congo braced for a battle with both COVID-19 and an ongoing Ebola outbreak.
The Church of England shuttered its churches, prompting the Anglican archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, to celebrate Easter Sunday service from his kitchen in London. The spiritual leader of 85 million Anglicans worldwide, Welby delivered his sermon in full robes behind a makeshift altar on his dining room table.
“Welcome to the kitchen of our home on Easter Day,” he said. “Once this epidemic is conquered here and elsewhere, we cannot be content to go back to what was before as if all was normal.” — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
