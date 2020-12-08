 Skip to main content
Chuck Yeager, pilot who broke the sound barrier, dies at 97
(Original Caption) 01/21/1949-Los Angeles, CA.: SUPERSONIC SENIOR. Air Force Captain, Charles Yeager, 25, has spent more time flying supersonic jet planes than anyone else. Slowed down long enough to talk about speed of sound flying, Jan.18,Yeager has spent approx. 20 minutes in the supersonic.
Chuck Yeager during a press conference at Edwards Air Force Base during the 50th anniversary celebration of his October 14, 1947 Bell X-1 flight, in which he became the first man to break the sound barrier. Yeager again flew at the speed of sound, only this time in a McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle. (Photo by �� Kim Kulish/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

US Air Force officer and test pilot Chuck Yeager, known as "the fastest man alive," has died at the age of 97.

Yeager broke the sound barrier when he tested the X-1 in October 1947, although the feat was not announced to the public until 1948.

His second wife, Victoria, confirmed to CNN Monday night that Yeager had passed after she tweeted from Yeager's verified Twitter account that the World War II flying ace had died.

"An incredible life well lived, America's greatest pilot," she tweeted.

His legacy captured later generations as well, being featured in the book and 1983 film, "The Right Stuff."

"This is a sad day for America," John Nicoletti, Yeager's friend and ground crew chief, told CNN Monday night. "After he broke the sound barrier, we all now have permission to break barriers."

Nicoletti said Yeager had gone through some physical challenges in recent years and had a fall that led to complications and other issues due to his age.

Yeager resided in Northern California but died in a Los Angeles hospital, Nicoletti said.

"Yeager was never a quitter," Nicoletti recalled of his friend. "He was an incredibly courageous man."

After a career in the Army Air Corps during World War II, in 1946, Col. Albert Boyd, chief of the Flight Test Division, hand selected Yeager to be a student at the new test pilot school at Wright Field.

While he had only a high school education, Yeager credited his success in the program to his flying abilities.

Col. Boyd chose Yeager to be the first to fly the rocket-powered Bell X-1. "He chose Yeager because he considered him the best 'instinctive' pilot he had ever seen and he had demonstrated an extraordinary capacity to remain calm and focused in stressful situations," Yeager's website explained.

After months of flights with the X-1, Yeager broke the sound barrier with his aircraft, which he named the Glamorous Glennis on October 14, 1947, over Rogers Dry Lake in Southern California.

The X-1 reached Mach 1.06 or 700 mph, making Yeager the first man to travel faster than the speed of sound and earning him the title of "Fastest Man Alive."

Yeager spent the following years continuing to test aircraft and pushing the limits, setting the speed record for a straight wing aircraft of Mach 2.44, December of 1953.

Yeager was awarded the 1953 Harmon International Trophy by President Dwight D. Eisenhower for breaking the record.

Yeager retired from the Air Force with the rank of Brigadier General in 1975, having flown 10,131.6 hours in some 361 different types and models of military aircraft over the course of his career, according to his website.

Yeager was one of several people featured in the 1983 film, "The Right Stuff," adapted from Tom Wolfe's nonfiction novel about the first 15 years of America's space program. — CNN

