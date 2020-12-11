City approves conditional permit to allow use of church building by a whites-only group

The city council of a small Minnesota town has allowed a whites-only religious organization to use a vacant church.

Murdock, a town of fewer than 300 people, passed a conditional permit Wednesday to allow use of a church building bought by the Asatru Folk Assembly.

The Asatru Folk Assembly describes Asatru as "the religion by which the Ethnic European Folk have traditionally related to the Divine and to the world around them." The website says that it is part of the "great Aryan religiosity."

The Anti-Defamation League describes them as an "extremist group."

City leaders said the passage of the permit was due to First Amendment rights.

"We as the leaders of the City of Murdock want it to be known that the City of Murdock condemns racism in all of its forms: Conscious, Unconscious, any place, any time, now and in the future," Mayor Craig Kavanagh said during Wednesday's meeting. "We are committed to building a community that promotes equal justice and opportunity to every single person regardless of their race."

"The Conditional Use Permit for the AFA is very controversial if you want to make it about religious beliefs, but what is failing to get mentioned is this vote was not about beliefs," Kavanagh said in a statement sent to CNN.