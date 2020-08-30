Colleges and universities work to control outbreaks as a new school year starts amid coronavirus

A return to campus for the new academic year has colleges and universities struggling to both contain outbreaks of Covid-19 and enforce policies meant to prevent its spread.
Across the United States, at least 36 states have reported positive cases at colleges and universities, adding more than 8,700 cases to the country's tally. More than 5.9 million infections have been recorded in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
In Columbia, Missouri, COVID-19 cases passed the 300 mark on Friday.
Cases have started spiking in Boone County since students moved back to Mizzou earlier this month, with the county’s seven-day positivity rate climbing from 10.6 percent on Aug. 20 to 44.6 percent this week, nearly four times the state's positivity rate of 12.3 percent.
Since classes started on Aug. 19, 1,200 students at the University of Alabama have tested positive for the virus, the university system's website showed Saturday. Classes at the University of Dayton will continue online for at least two weeks after the school reported 116 case on Thursday and then another 148 on Friday, according to the university's website.
Outbreaks have been identified at four different sororities at Kansas State University, according to news releases from the college and the Riley County Health Department.
Providence College in Rhode Island has implemented policies to prevent the virus' spread, but 17 students have been placed on "interim suspension" for violating those measures, meaning they will not be allowed on campus or in classes until they attend a hearing, college spokesperson Steven Maurano told CNN Saturday.
"I am deeply disappointed by the selfish behavior of these students who defiantly chose to ignore our COVID-19 Code of Conduct," Fr. Kenneth R. Sicard, O.P., the college's president, said in a statement. "While I find no joy in having to endorse such strong sanctions, I know they are necessary if we are going to have a successful fall semester." — CNN
