Commemorating veterans during coronavirus

The Memorial Day weekend looked very different at cemeteries, as Boy Scouts couldn't volunteer to decorate graves with flags.
At Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, family members took that role.
Jerry Grunzinger of Kirkwood, who normally would be leading his scouts in planting flags, stopped by alone at a family member's grave.
“I get a little emotional,” Grunzinger said through a wave of tears. “They served the country so, whether they lived a long life or they died during the war, they made the greatest sacrifice.
Elsewhere in the cemetery,
Elaine Hofer, Ruth Beffa and Karen Clubbs stood near their father’s headstone Saturday, reminiscing about his friendliness and fatherly affection.
Their father, Howard “Sam” Jannett, died in 1977 of a heart attack. He served in the Navy in WWII.
“We still miss him,” Hofer said. “We miss him everyday. We think about him all the time. It’s been hard.”
