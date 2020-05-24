Commemorating veterans during coronavirus
0 comments

Commemorating veterans during coronavirus

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5 for 5 months
Families honor loved ones for Memorial Day Weekend

Terry Brooks, left, sits with Hope Kneip, 11, and Stacie Kneip-Brooks while visiting his father at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Due to the pandemic, The Boy Scouts of America were unable to put flags at each grave site. "It was hard to get flowers so we brought our own flags," Terry said. "Today is about remembering our loved ones," he added. Photo by Rachel Ellis, rellis@post-dispatch.com

The Memorial Day weekend looked very different at cemeteries, as Boy Scouts couldn't volunteer to decorate graves with flags. 

At Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, family members took that role.

Jerry Grunzinger of Kirkwood, who normally would be leading his scouts in planting flags, stopped by alone at a family member's grave.

“I get a little emotional,” Grunzinger said through a wave of tears. “They served the country so, whether they lived a long life or they died during the war, they made the greatest sacrifice.

Elsewhere in the cemetery, 

Elaine Hofer, Ruth Beffa and Karen Clubbs stood near their father’s headstone Saturday, reminiscing about his friendliness and fatherly affection. 

Their father, Howard “Sam” Jannett, died in 1977 of a heart attack. He served in the Navy in WWII.

“We still miss him,” Hofer said. “We miss him everyday. We think about him all the time. It’s been hard.”

• Read more about the family members visiting the cemetery. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports