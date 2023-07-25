The westbound ramp from Interstate 44 to southbound Interstate 270 will be closed this weekend starting at 8 p.m. Friday.
The ramp will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.
This closure is for bridge maintenance, and the northbound I-270 will remain open.
A detour around the closure can be made by continuing west on I-44 and taking the exit to North Highway Drive.
