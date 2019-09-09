Facing criticism that the Senate has become little more than what one member calls an "expensive lunch club," Congress returns for the fall session Monday with pressure mounting on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to address gun violence, election security and other issues.
The Kentucky Republican has promised a "Grim Reaper" strategy focused on burying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's legislative priorities, but without a robust GOP agenda it could prove unsatisfying for lawmakers facing restive voters ahead of 2020 elections.
President Donald Trump has not fully explained what he would like to see Congress accomplish, particularly on gun control, and McConnell is reluctant to venture too far, beyond confirming the White House's administrative and judicial nominees.
That leaves big-ticket legislative victories highly unlikely as Pelosi's Democratic House churns out bills, the Republican Senate takes a pass, and the legislative calendar folds into campaign season.
"Senate Democrats must work to increase pressure on Leader McConnell to stop burying bills he doesn't like in his graveyard and to get the Senate working again," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a letter to colleagues.
One test of voter mood will come in Tuesday's special election in North Carolina , where the Democrat for an open House seat, Marine veteran Dan McCready, faces Republican Dan Bishop, in a contest both parties see as toss-up. Trump is swooping in for a rally to push voters to the polls.
As legislating makes way for campaigning, Sarah Binder, a professor at George Washington University, said by email, "The challenge for both parties though is that they really do need something to deliver to voters in 2020."
Trump does want Congress to pass the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal. And Congress needs to fund the government by the end of the month or risk another federal shutdown. But the president roiled talks by shifting $3.6 billion from military projects for the border wall and fallout continues over migrant detentions. Questions of impeachment hover.
Gun regulation, perhaps more than other issues, is putting pressure on the Senate to act.
August was bookended by devastating mass shootings across three cities that killed dozens and left scores more injured. Big business is stepping in to fill the void, with Walmart becoming the latest to announce limits on some ammunition sales. While a House-passed background checks bill stalled in the Senate, McConnell says he expects the White House to soon offer next steps.