California congresswoman Katie Hill announced her resignation from office Sunday, days after admitting an inappropriate relationship wtih a campaign staffer before comign into office.
"It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress," Hill said in a statement Sunday. "This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country."
News of Hill's resignation comes after the House Committee on Ethics announced Wednesday it was opening an investigation into allegations Hill engaged in an improper relationship with a congressional staffer in possible violation of House rules which were changed last year to ban relationships between members and their staff.
In a statement last week, Hill denied that the relationship — allegedly involving Graham Kelly, who currently works as her legislative director — took place. Kelly did not respond to a CNN request for comment.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Sunday night that Hill "has acknowledged errors in judgment that made her continued service as a Member untenable."
Hill was elected to Congress in the 2018 midterm elections, defeating a Republican incumbent to represent a swing district. The vice chairwoman of the powerful House Oversight committee, Hill was viewed as a rising star in the party. She played a key role in the Democratic Caucus, representing and advocating for House Democratic freshmen's interests to Democratic leadership.
Last weekend, a conservative blog released intimate photos of Hill, alleging she and her husband had a separate relationship with an unnamed female campaign staffer. That report included three photos of the congresswoman, including an explicit photo. Hill has said that Kenny Heslep, her husband of nine years, with whom she is currently in divorce proceedings, is trying to humiliate her by sharing the photographs. He has also not responded to CNN's request for comment.
Hill also reiterated on Sunday that she will pursue legal action regarding the publication of the photographs, saying she has contacted US Capitol Police about the matter.
Last Thursday, a British tabloid published additional intimate photographs of Hill.
Hill said Sunday her resignation "needs to happen so that the good people who supported me will no longer be subjected to the pain inflicted by my abusive husband and the brutality of hateful political operatives who seem to happily provide a platform to a monster who is driving a smear campaign built around cyber exploitation."