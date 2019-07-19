A cashier at an Illinois convenience store is out of a job after a video showing him questioning customers' citizenship went viral.
Carolina Buitron told CNN affiliate WBBM that she and her cousins were riding their bikes on Tuesday when one bicycle broke down near the Bucky's Convenience Store in Naperville, Illinois.
Her 15-year-old cousin went into the store to buy some chips while they waited for help, she said.
"At first it seemed like he was trying to be friendly," she told WBBM. She said the cashier then questioned the legal status of her two cousins waiting outside.
"He's like, 'oh, are those two girls adopted?' And she's like 'no, they're my cousins, they came from Mexico.' And he asked, 'are they illegal?'"
That part of the incident is not seen in the videos that were posted on Facebook on Tuesday and quickly gained hundreds of thousands of views.
One video begins with the clerk, who has not been identified, saying something to two women about "undocumented people."
He points at his chest and says, "I'm an American."
One of the women then asks, "What is your problem?"
"It's illegal," the clerk said, which led to more arguing.
He then asked the woman, "Are you a citizen?"
"Yes," the woman replied and then repeatedly asked, "What is your problem?"
"Don't you know the rules?" the clerk asked. "They need to go back to their country."
The argument got more heated and one of the women threatened to call the police. "ICE will come," the clerk said. "You're in the wrong country."
Dozens of people protested outside of the store on Wednesday.
Buchanan Energy, which owns the store, released a statement on Thursday that said the employee no longer worked there and his comments did not reflect the company's beliefs.
Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico also weighed in, condemning hate in the community. The Naperville Police Department said they were looking into the incident.