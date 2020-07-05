Cops ousted for bad behavior often land in one place: St. Ann

The St. Ann Police Department has hired a series of officers after high-profile scandals or firings at larger agencies, the Post-Dispatch has found.
Recent hires include officers at the center of controversial police shootings, one with a history of drug abuse and others accused of assault, domestic abuse or lying to superiors. Others were hired after police chases with past departments that resulted in deaths.
Chief Aaron Jimenez, one of the only elected police chiefs in the region, leads the force of about 50 officers in St. Ann and has made news in the past for his aggressive use of police chases, heavy ticketing of highway drivers and fiery statements.
The chief defends his hiring decisions, but it's clear St. Ann is taking part in something of a tradition in St. Louis-area policing: the shifting of officers with questionable records among the metro area's more than 100 police departments, known in law enforcement circles as the "muni shuffle" or "North County shuffle."
Today, as the country grapples with a dramatic shift around police reform, there is again a focus on ideas for officer misconduct registries and disciplinary practices aimed at holding problem officers accountable along with the departments, like St. Ann, that still hire them.
