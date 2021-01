After defeating longtime incumbent William Lacy Clay in the August primary, then winning in November, Cori Bush has been sworn in as the representative of Missouri's 1st Congressional District.

Bush, 44, became known as a protest leader, and previously ran against Clay in 2018.

Clay is a legacy politician whose father served in Congress and he was a 10-term incumbent. Bush is the first Black woman to represent Missouri in the U.S. House.

Photos of her swearing-in day by Laurie Skrivan: