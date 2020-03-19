Coronavirus kills 3 members of one family, sickens 4 more

A woman wears a face mask as she rides the M42 bus crosstown, Friday, March 13, 2020, in New York. New York has more than 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)