Coronavirus returns in the fall: Fauci says he's 'convinced' while Trump says 'it may not'

The nation's expert on infectious diseases says he is "convinced" that the coronavirus will return in the fall while the president says "it may not come back at all."
Those conflicting accounts were heard during President Donald Trump's daily White House event that provides some updates on the pandemic that has killed more than 46,000 people in the United States.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared to contradict Trump's notion that the coronavirus may not reappear for a second wave in the fall.
"It may not come back at all," Trump said. Fauci, conversely, said: "We will have coronavirus in the fall. I am convinced of that because of the degree of transmissibility that it has, the global nature. What happens with that will depend on how we're able to contain it when it occurs."
Trump claimed that a comeback of the virus, if it did happen, will not be "anything near what we went through" and are still going through in the curren pandemic.
Medical experts have warned that until there is a vaccine, the country may not return to normal life regarding social distancing. But experts also have said the country would be better prepared for a second wave by developing treatments and stocking up on equipment like ventilators.
The outbreak became widespread in March when the seasonal flu cases normally begin to taper off. There is concern that a second wave of the virus in the fall, which could happen at the same time as the seasonal flu, could overwhelm the health care system.
