Coronavirus testing needs to go up by 350,000 per day for the US to reopen, Harvard researchers say

If the United States wants the economy to open back up — and stay that way — coronavirus testing must go up to at least 500,000 per day, Harvard researchers said.
Testing nationwide is currently at 150,000 per day, they said, adding that "If we can't be doing at least 500,000 tests a day by May 1, it is hard to see any way we can remain open."
The US has reported more than 735,000 coronavirus cases and 39,090 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Though some officials have warned against it, several states are looking to reopen as soon as possible.
And the number of positive tests must also be much lower, the researchers said. In the US, 20% of those tested for coronavirus get positive results. The World Health Organization has said that to reopen, that number should be between 3% to 12%.
The research on the testing shortfall was done by Dr. Ashish Jha, faculty director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, Dr. Thomas Tsai, researcher at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Benjamin Jacobson, research assistant at the Harvard Global Health Institute.
In a three-part guideline released last week, the White House said states can enter the first phase toward reopening once they see a continued decrease over two weeks.
Experts have long said one of the major determining factors behind governors' decisions to reopen their economies should be testing.
Testing is crucial to determine who's infected and a risk to others.
The US is currently lacking the testing capacity critical to reopening, and the roll out of tests was stalled from the start of the national outbreak.
That delay stemmed from contamination in manufacturing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus test, multiple health officials told CNN. Part of that contamination came from the CDC not adhering to its own protocols, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. It said the test was made in a CDC laboratory instead of one of its manufacturing facilities, which is not consistent with its protocol. — CNN
