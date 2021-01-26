Coronavirus variant first spotted in Brazil found in Minnesota

Even with the number of Covid-19 cases coming down, scientists are worrying about variants of the novel coronavirus — one of which has been detected in the United States for the first time.

The new variant was discovered recently in a US patient who had traveled from Brazil, officials in Minnesota said Monday. It is the first known case of the P.1 variant reaching the United States. P.1 is one of four variants being closely watched by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The emergence of this variant raises concerns of a potential increase in transmissibility or propensity for SARS-CoV-2 re-infection of individuals," the CDC says on its website.

It's been the most common variant of the virus detected in a surge of cases seen in and around Manaus, the largest city in Brazil's Amazon region.

There's no evidence it causes more severe disease, however.

Another strain, first discovered in the United Kingdom, is also more transmissible.

The CDC has warned that the country could see "rapid growth" in its spread in early 2021. This B.1.1.7 strain has already been detected in 24 US states.