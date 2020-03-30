Country singer Joe Diffie dies of COVID-19; John Prine critically ill

Country singer Joe Diffie died Sunday, two days after announcing he had contracted the coronavirus.
The singer of hits like "Pickup Man" and "Home" was 61.
His publicist, Scott Adkins, said the singer died in Nashville. Fellow country stars including Tanya Tucker, Toby Keith and John Rich all paid tribute to the singer.
Also, musician John Prine is critically ill with COVID-19. A family statement on his verified Twitter account said that Prine, 73, was hospitaized on Thursday and intubated Saturday night.
"This is hard news for us to share .But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now," it said.
Prine's 50-year career of playing folk and country music includes winning Grammy awards. He has twice survived cancer, including one surgery for cancer in his neck that changed his voice, deepening it and giving it a more gravelly sound.
