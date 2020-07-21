Couple who waved guns at St. Louis protesters charged with felonies

The St. Louis couple who became worldwide news after waving guns at protesters outside their Central West End home last month were charged Monday with gun crimes, despite pushback against the investigation from Jefferson City to Washington.
Mark and Patricia McCloskey each face a single felony count of unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting. Charging documents say he pointed an AR-15 rifle at protesters and she wielded a semiautomatic handgun, placing protesters in fear of injury.
Charging documents say investigators conducted “numerous” witness interviews and relied on video footage and the McCloskeys’ own statements about the June 28 incident.
In a statement, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner said, “It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in nonviolent protest, and while we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis.”
She said the charges followed a thorough police investigation and that she would be open to resolving the charges with a diversion program, a form of probation that would mean no conviction for the McCloskeys if successfully completed.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he will seek dismissal of the charges and called them a case of “political prosecution.”
Defense lawyer Joel Schwartz issued his own statement, calling the charges “disheartening as I unequivocally believe no crime was committed.”
Schwartz said that “the First Amendment right of every citizen to have their voice and opinion heard … must be balanced with the Second Amendment and Missouri law, which entitle each of us to protect our home and family from potential threats.” Schwartz has previously told the Post-Dispatch that “based upon Missouri law and the Castle Doctrine, the McCloskeys were 100% within their rights.”
After the incident, the couple told the Post-Dispatch they would do it all again.
The couple said they’d been told days before that the protest group Expect Us was planning an event. Mindful of the June 1 arson of a 7-Eleven store in downtown St. Louis, the couple had fire extinguishers in every room on the lower level of their mansion. Mark McCloskey also had his rifle at the ready.
McCloskey said he saw a “flood of people” break through a locked gate and enter Portland Place, a private residential street.
Protesters have denied that, saying they came through an unlocked gate and did not damage it. A video from the night shows an apparently undamaged gate being held open for the first demonstrators, but at some later point, the gate was damaged. Protesters have also said they were not on the McCloskeys’ property.
The marchers were heading to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house on Lake Avenue and taking a shortcut through the private neighborhood.
The McCloskeys said they grabbed their guns and confronted the protesters, fearful for their lives. Mark McCloskey said both safeties were engaged on their guns. A lawyer for them later said the pistol was inoperable.
Gov. Mike Parson that he would likely pardon the pair if charges were issued and on Monday tweeted that the charges were "outrageous."
