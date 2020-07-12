Covid-19 cases climb as some state and local leaders clash over moves to curb the spread

With coronavirus cases climbing across the US, local and state leaders have found themselves at odds over the types of restrictions that should be in place to move forward effectively.
In Florida, Rep. Donna Shalala said the virus is still out of control and places like Miami are edging closer to shutting down fora second time.
"It's out of control across the state because our governor won't even tell everybody to wear masks. At least in Miami-Dade county, everyone must wear a mask when they're outside," she told CNN Saturday night.
"This is an American tragedy," she added.
Despite Florida breaking multiple single-day new cases records in past weeks, Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted implementing a state-wide mask mandate, saying last week the state has "stabilized where we're at." On Saturday, he suggested Florida would not be moving on to the next reopening phase for now, saying "we want to get this positivity rate down."
In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp slammed the Atlanta mayor's decision to move the city's reopening back to phase 1, saying the action was "merely guidance — both non-binding and legally unenforceable." Phase 1 includes an order for residents to stay home except for essential trips. The mayor, who has tested positive for Covid-19, defended her decision saying the state opened recklessly and residents were "suffering the consequences."
"As clearly stated in my executive orders, no local action can be more or less restrictive, and that rule applies statewide," Kemp wrote on Twitter.
The debates are part of nationwide efforts by US leaders to control a now rapid spread of coronavirus without having to force residents into a second lockdown. More than half of US states have paused or rolled back their reopening plans in hopes of slowing down new cases. But both mandates and suggestions for face masks by officials still face heavy backlash by many Americans — even as experts warn they're the most effective way to prevent further spread of the virus.
Now deep into the coronavirus crisis, the US is reporting more than 3.2 million infections, according to Johns Hopkins University. That's more than the individual population of 21 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, according to US Census Bureau data. At least 134,814 Americans have died.
Missouri is among 33 states that are recording upward trends in new cases, compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Three states are reporting a decline: Delaware, Maine and New Jersey
The CDC now estimates 40% of people infected with coronavirus show no symptoms. The percent of asymptomatic cases in the country remains uncertain, the agency said. — CNN
