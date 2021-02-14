COVID-19 cases have declined sharply. These factors will determine how pandemic unfolds from here, group of experts says

A grim new forecast confirms what experts caution amid declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations: when it comes to the pandemic, the US is not yet out of the woods.

Another 130,000 Americans are projected to die of the virus over the next three and a half months, according to the latest model from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

And while COVID-19 numbers may be trending in the right direction now, there are four key factors that will determine how the next months unfold, the IHME said in a briefing accompanying its model.

The two first ones are what will likely help the pandemic numbers continue a downward trajectory: increasing vaccinations and declining seasonality — referring to the pattern of lower transmission that's likely in the US during the spring and summer months.

"Two factors, however, can slow or even reverse the declines that have begun," the IHME team said.