COVID-19 cases in US could nearly double in 2 months under new projections

And as numbers continue to rise, hundreds more Americans will lose their lives to the virus each day. More than 10,000 people have died in just the past week -- many of them alone and without the chance to say goodbye to their loved ones.

More than 257,600 people have died in the US since the pandemic's start -- more than any other country by far. And another 140,000 could die over the next two months, according to projections from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Things will get worse in the coming weeks, before they begin getting better with the help of a potential vaccines, experts have cautioned.

But with millions of travelers already ignoring the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warnings against traveling for the holidays, many fear Thanksgiving celebrations will only help fuel an already rampant spread of the virus.

Speaking during a live interview with The Washington Post Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci urged Americans to reconsider traveling for Thanksgiving as cases surge across the US -- and cautioned of what could come next.