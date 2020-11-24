COVID-19 cases in US could nearly double in 2 months under new projections

(CNN) -- Covid-19 is running unabated across almost every American community, and one model projects it will take the country just under two months to reach a staggering 20 million cases.
The US could nearly double its current numbers -- about 12.4 million reported infections -- by January 20, according to the Washington University in St. Louis forecasting model.
The prediction comes as Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations nationwide are exploding, with more than 3.1 million infections reported in the US since the start of November -- the most reported in a single month ever.
Hospitalizations are at harrowing highs, with more than 85,800 hospitalized Covid-19 patients in the US, another record set for the 14th day in a row, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
In California, hospitalizations climbed by 77% over the past 2 weeks, while ICU admissions were up 55%. Ohio hospitalizations increased at least 59% over two weeks, the governor said, adding the state currently has the most ICU patients since the pandemic's start. Pennsylvania's top health official warned Monday the state could run out of ICU beds within a week.
Some experts have predicted that health care workers -- already overwhelmed and exhausted -- could soon be faced with difficult decisions of rationing care as hospitals reach capacity.
And as numbers continue to rise, hundreds more Americans will lose their lives to the virus each day. More than 10,000 people have died in just the past week -- many of them alone and without the chance to say goodbye to their loved ones.
More than 257,600 people have died in the US since the pandemic's start -- more than any other country by far. And another 140,000 could die over the next two months, according to projections from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
Things will get worse in the coming weeks, before they begin getting better with the help of a potential vaccines, experts have cautioned.
But with millions of travelers already ignoring the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warnings against traveling for the holidays, many fear Thanksgiving celebrations will only help fuel an already rampant spread of the virus.
Speaking during a live interview with The Washington Post Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci urged Americans to reconsider traveling for Thanksgiving as cases surge across the US -- and cautioned of what could come next.
"We are in a very steep escalation of cases right now in the mid-fall season," he said. "If in fact, you're in a situation when you do the things that are increasing the risk -- the travel, the congregate settings, not wearing masks -- the chances are you will see a surge superimposed upon a surge."
This week, he said, "the safest thing you can do is to confine the activities in your own with the immediate occupants of that home."
It's a suggestion that's been repeated by experts, health officials and local and state leaders across the country in recent weeks ahead of the holiday.
'Buy a better mask'
Amid the crisis, Americans can take a simple step to protect themselves, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former US Food and Drug Administration commissioner: "Buy a better mask."
"While there are still some shortages of medical masks, health care workers have dedicated supply chains," Gottlieb wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Sunday. "It's time to revise the guidance to consumers."
N95 masks and their equivalents offer the best protection against the virus, he wrote, and will filter out at least 95% of the infectious particles. Their equivalents include the KN95 from China and the FFP2 from Europe.
Surgical masks offer protection of about 60%, Gottlieb said. But quality matters.
"A real medical-procedure mask will be cleared by the Food and Drug Administration and designated as offering one of three levels of protection. Generally, a level 2 or level 3 medical mask is best," he wrote.
Cloth masks are the least protective, but if they're the only option, they should be thick, snug-fitting and made of cotton-polyester blends.
"Slowing the current cycle of spread will be difficult. But encouraging Americans to wear higher-quality masks is a simple step that might make a difference," he wrote.
