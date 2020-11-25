COVID-19 kills more than 2,100 in US in one day as numbers keep climbing

As grim as the current numbers may seem, local leaders and officials throughout the country are projecting an even harder next few weeks.

In Colorado, more people are now infectious with the virus than at any other point in the pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis said, declaring the state is at "the height of infection."

On its current trajectory, Colorado is forecast to more than double its current death toll of more than 2,800 to about 6,600 by the end of this year. That's as hospitals are already filling up, reporting nearly double the daily number of new patients the state saw in the spring, Polis said.

In Denver, about 25 intensive care unit beds remain available for patients while only 14 remain in Colorado Springs, he added.

In California, another bleak projection. The state's top health official said Tuesday California is also amid a surge, cases are growing faster and ever, and he expects to see deaths climb and the hospital system pressed like never before.

Hospitalizations have jumped by more than 81% in two weeks, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Tuesday, while ICU admissions have increased about 57% during the same time frame.

"I think that certainly the numbers of deaths will likely go up ... just as we are exceeding our highest ever numbers of cases and beginning to see our hospital systems pressed with Covid beyond where they've ever been pressed before, (the) idea that the number of deaths could exceed where we've been before is also indeed real and true," Ghaly said.

