COVID-19 kills more than 2,100 in US in one day as numbers keep climbing

(CNN) — More than 2,100 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the U.S. on Tuesday -- making it the highest single day death toll the country has seen since early May.
The most deaths in a single day were recorded April 15 -- 2,603 people.
When cases and hospitalizations began to surge weeks ago, officials predicted deaths would soon follow. Daily cases haven't dipped below 100,000 in three weeks. And for the 15th consecutive day, the US beat its own hospitalization record, with now more than 88,000 Covid-19 patients nationwide, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
The coming weeks are likely to continue getting worse, before a possible vaccine begins to offer some relief. But just how much worse things will get depends on the mitigation steps taken across the country -- as well as the kinds of celebrations Americans will opt to host over the coming days, experts say.
With small gatherings already helping drive the surge in many places, leading public health officials have warned against traditional Thanksgiving celebrations this week, instead urging Americans to stay home and celebrate only with members of the same household. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommended last week Americans should not travel for Thanksgiving.
Many seemed to heed the warnings: New poll results released Tuesday by Axios-Ipsos shows about 61% of Americans have changed their Thanksgiving plans. Among the most common changes were deciding to see only immediate household members and having a smaller family dinner than originally planned, according to the poll. Nearly one in 10 Americans say they no longer plan to celebrate the holiday at all.
But others still chose to fly ahead of Thanksgiving, with more than one million travelers passing through security at the country's airports on Sunday alone, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
"It's potentially the mother of all superspreader events," Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University, said Tuesday night.
"One of the ways we think the Midwest was seeded with virus over the summer was with the Sturgis, South Dakota, motorcycle rally, where people were infected and then dispersed out through the Midwest. Now imagine that on a massive scale, with people leaving from every airport in the United States and carrying virus with them," he said.
And a negative test result isn't enough, leading officials have warned. Assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services Adm. Brett Giroir said Tuesday tests can return false positive or false negative results and aren't always an indication of whether someone is infected at that current moment.
"A test that's negative today doesn't mean you're going to be negative tomorrow or the next day," he said. "It is certainly not wrong to get a test before you travel because if you are positive, you need to stay home, no questions asked. But if you do get a negative test, it doesn't give you a free pass."
As grim as the current numbers may seem, local leaders and officials throughout the country are projecting an even harder next few weeks.
In Colorado, more people are now infectious with the virus than at any other point in the pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis said, declaring the state is at "the height of infection."
On its current trajectory, Colorado is forecast to more than double its current death toll of more than 2,800 to about 6,600 by the end of this year. That's as hospitals are already filling up, reporting nearly double the daily number of new patients the state saw in the spring, Polis said.
In Denver, about 25 intensive care unit beds remain available for patients while only 14 remain in Colorado Springs, he added.
In California, another bleak projection. The state's top health official said Tuesday California is also amid a surge, cases are growing faster and ever, and he expects to see deaths climb and the hospital system pressed like never before.
Hospitalizations have jumped by more than 81% in two weeks, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Tuesday, while ICU admissions have increased about 57% during the same time frame.
"I think that certainly the numbers of deaths will likely go up ... just as we are exceeding our highest ever numbers of cases and beginning to see our hospital systems pressed with Covid beyond where they've ever been pressed before, (the) idea that the number of deaths could exceed where we've been before is also indeed real and true," Ghaly said.
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.