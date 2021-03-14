COVID prevented last year's NCAA tourneys. Now organizers have plans for a successful Big Dance

A year ago we were left with empty courts and empty brackets. Just as men's college basketball conference tournaments jumped into action, officials shut them down. Players were sent back to campus wondering if they needed to pack up and head home.
There was no March Madness. The US was just beginning to embrace how serious the coronavirus pandemic was. When several conferences called off their postseason events on March 12, the World Health Organization had just declared a pandemic and the NBA had suspended its season.
Now, the NCAA is getting ready for a tournament with a different look and different feel.
Here are some of the issues confronting tournament organizers in the era of COVID-19.
The NCAA has said once the brackets are announced Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, teams will not be reseeded. If schools cannot play, replacement teams will only be allowed into the tournament up to 48 hours after the brackets are released.
If a team that is a conference champion and the league's lone representative cannot play, it will be replaced by another team from the conference.
If a team from a multi-bid conference cannot play, it will be replaced by a team that was among the first four teams the tournament selection committee left out.
Once games begin, if teams cannot field five players, they are out, and their opponents get free passes to the next round.
It is unclear what would happen if one of the Final Four teams has an outbreak.
The NCAA doesn't call it a bubble, but all the games of the tournament are being played in Indiana.
Players, coaches, others who travel with the team and officials must have seven consecutive days of negative tests before they arrive in Indianapolis. After that they will be tested daily.
A player who has a positive test will be presumed positive and go into isolation, Dan Gavitt, senior vice president for basketball for the NCAA, said this past week. All players will have a tracking device that can tell who the athlete has had contact with. The isolated player will be retested to confirm the diagnosis.
Attendance for the games will be capped at 25% of arena size, the NCAA announced in February. That means about 17,500 people would be allowed to attend the Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium. — CNN