COVID prevented last year's NCAA tourneys. Now organizers have plans for a successful Big Dance

A year ago we were left with empty courts and empty brackets. Just as men's college basketball conference tournaments jumped into action, officials shut them down. Players were sent back to campus wondering if they needed to pack up and head home.

There was no March Madness. The US was just beginning to embrace how serious the coronavirus pandemic was. When several conferences called off their postseason events on March 12, the World Health Organization had just declared a pandemic and the NBA had suspended its season.

Now, the NCAA is getting ready for a tournament with a different look and different feel.

Here are some of the issues confronting tournament organizers in the era of COVID-19.

The NCAA has said once the brackets are announced Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, teams will not be reseeded. If schools cannot play, replacement teams will only be allowed into the tournament up to 48 hours after the brackets are released.

If a team that is a conference champion and the league's lone representative cannot play, it will be replaced by another team from the conference.