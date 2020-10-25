Crazy ending to Game 4 of the World Series

It looked like a routine single, hit at just the right time. Then the Los Angeles Dodgers' center fielder bobbled the ball.
Tampa Bay Ray Brett Phillips hit the single, and center fielder Chris Taylor bobbled it, chasing the ball down after it bounced off his glove. He threw to the cut-off man as Randy Arozarena rounded third.
And then Arozarena stumbled on the base line.
But the catcher couldn't catch the ball from his teammate, allowing Arozarena to recover and dive into home, winning the game.
Editor's note: When I first wrote this item, I hadn't had enough coffee, and typed the wrong hometown for the Dodgers. It's corrected now. — Beth O'Malley
