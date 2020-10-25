 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crazy ending to Game 4 of the World Series
0 comments

Crazy ending to Game 4 of the World Series

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

It looked like a routine single, hit at just the right time. Then the Los Angeles Dodgers' center fielder bobbled the ball.

Tampa Bay Ray Brett Phillips hit the single, and center fielder Chris Taylor bobbled it, chasing the ball down after it bounced off his glove. He threw to the cut-off man as Randy Arozarena rounded third.

And then Arozarena stumbled on the base line.

But the catcher couldn't catch the ball from his teammate, allowing Arozarena to recover and dive into home, winning the game.

Editor's note: When I first wrote this item, I hadn't had enough coffee, and typed the wrong hometown for the Dodgers. It's corrected now. — Beth O'Malley

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports