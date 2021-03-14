Crowd shouts 'Shame on you' as London police break up a peaceful vigil

At first it all appeared calm.

As night fell on the part of South London where Sarah Everard took her final steps 10 days ago, the clouds parted for one last ray of sun.

At the Clapham bandstand, where thousands had begun to gather for a vigil supposedly canceled because of COVID.

Couples clutched candles, flatmates held flowers; there were many men there as well as women and when the darkness fell, for a minute, they fell silent thinking of a 33-year-old Everard, whose only misfortune appears to have been being out on the streets alone after dark.

Everard was snatched from a busy road while walking home from a friend's house at around 9:30 p.m. on March 3 in this residential part of London.

Her remains were found around 60 miles from London, in Kent, where a serving Metropolitan Police officer, Wayne Couzens, was arrested and later charged with kidnap and murder.

The randomness of her disappearance and the circumstances under which she disappeared has left women across the capital reeling. Thousands have shared their own experiences of being intimidated or harassed while walking alone at night.