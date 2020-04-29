Daily choices on visits, restaurants, going out tougher as lockdowns lift piece-by-piece

Things were so much clearer when just about everything was locked down.
Now, with states lifting coronavirus restrictions piecemeal and by often arbitrary timetables, Americans are facing bewildering decisions about what they should and should not do to protect their health, their livelihoods and their neighbors.
Is it safe to join the crowds at the beach or eat at a restaurant? To visit the elderly parents you haven't seen in nearly two months? To reopen a struggling business?
In many cases, the less-than-satisfying answer from the experts is: It depends.
"There will never be a perfect amount of protection," said Josh Santarpia, a microbiology expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Center who is studying the coronavirus. "It's a personal risk assessment. Everybody has to decide, person by person, what risk they're willing to tolerate."
The quandary comes as the confirmed death toll from coronavirus in the U.S. on Tuesday surpassed the 58,220 American service members killed in Vietnam, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, at least 216,000 have died, thought the true toll is undoubtedly much higher because of limited testing, differences in counting the dead and concealment by some governments.
With the crisis easing in many places, France, Spain and Greece were among the latest countries to announce their plans for restarting their economies. As governments make their moves to reopen businesses and schools, the next decisions made will be personal.
Jill Faust, 53, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, said she would hesitate to eat at an indoor restaurant when such businesses are allowed to reopen in her community Friday.
"We would have to know ahead of time what precautions they're taking," she said, citing the way some restaurants may rely on limited seating, well-spaced tables, masks for employees and disposable cups and plates. Even then, she said, it might not be worth the trouble.
"Going to a restaurant to me is this lovely, relaxing experience where you can sit with people and relax and catch up after a long day. If your experience is going to be limited by all these safety concerns, why spend the money?" she said.
In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said schoolchildren could return to classrooms as early as July, though a formal decision had not yet been made.
President Donald Trump signed a measure ordering meat processing plants to stay open to prevent shortages. Unions responded by accusing the White House of jeopardizing lives and prioritizing cold cuts over workers' health.
As restrictions loosen, health authorities will be watching closely for any sign of a resurgence of the virus.
On Tuesday, for example, Germany reported an uptick in the infection rate since some small businesses were allowed to reopen just over a week ago. But it was too soon to say whether the loosening was to blame.
Around the world, confirmed infections exceeded 3 million — including 1 million in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins tally.
In China, where the pandemic began, cases have slowed to a trickle from the peak in February and March that even forced a delay in the country's ceremonial parliament meeting. State media reported Wednesday the National People's Congress would convene on May 22.
In the U.S., the uncertainty ahead was spotlighted in Georgia after businesses such as barber shops and tattoo parlors were given the go-ahead to reopen.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said people could find the changes perplexing.
"In reality we're under a stay-at-home order until April 30," Johnson said. "Yet you can go get your nails done, you can go get a tattoo, you can go to movie theaters, you can go to bowling alleys. It's those kinds of things that leave people confused."
