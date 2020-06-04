Dating with distance during the coronavirus pandemic

(CNN) — Nothing is certain in the world of dating. But for Poornima Ravishankar, a lawyer from northern New Jersey, the coronavirus pandemic has brought an unexpected twist.
A boyfriend. Whom she's only seen in person once. And whom she's never touched.
The duo met on Bumble, and their courtship started slowly. First came FaceTime drinks — whiskey for him, Champagne with a bourbon chaser for her. Then they graduated to watching "High Fidelity" on Hulu, he in his place and she at hers. Along the way they've texted and chatted for hours on end.
Finally, more than two months after meeting for the first time, Ravishankar and her new "(sort of) boyfriend" finally agreed to meet up in real life for a hike at Garret Mountain Reservation in Woodland Park, New Jersey, just outside of New York City. The two hiked a few miles. They talked. The entire three hours they were together, the lovebirds stayed 6 feet apart. And they had a blast.
"Of all the guys I've met online, he's the only one I took months to meet in real life and the one [with whom] I connected most," Ravishankar, 43, said. "The conversations carried us through."
Ravishankar isn't the only person to find this slower pace fulfilling. Many single people around the world are experiencing unexpected benefits of social distancing, too. Following US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other countries' guidelines of staying 6 feet from others has forced suitors to focus on getting to know each other instead of getting drunk or getting naked.
Ines Vaniman, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Lafayette, California, likened the phenomenon to an unexpectedly chaste Victorian romance for the modern age.
"It's like going Victorian, only with a millennial twist," said Vaniman, who counsels patients about dating. "You can't touch but you can use your other senses as you get to know someone and gauge how well that person might fit into your life. The situation requires you to be brave. And I'd bet the relationships that come out of it will be really strong."
Why distance matters
In a sense, the trend makes perfect sense. The pandemic brings all sorts of uncertainties, which can be scary in an existential way. Faced with this potentially life-threatening future, single people are seeking comfort in camaraderie, in togetherness, in connection.
In fact, at a time when common sense might suggest people would be less inclined to date, traffic on various online dating services has picked up.
Match, which is owned by IAC (InterActive Corp) and has become one of the biggest players in the dating space, rolled out a special microsite for the occasion: "Dating while Distancing." The site brings together ask-an-expert Q&A with easy-to-access information about staying safe from Covid-19. It also shares suggestions for distanced dates — including sharing a virtual glass of wine and co-watching a TV show over FaceTime.
Rachel DeAlto, Match's chief dating expert, said members are flocking to the app to meet other eligible singles, and noted that conversations are lasting twice as long as they did before the pandemic.
DeAlto said this behavior suggests singles meeting through the app are having more meaningful chats.
"Our desire to connect with others will never change, and apps like Match allow people to [do it] even when it's not possible to be face-to-face," DeAlto wrote in a recent email to CNN. "Nothing will ever completely take the place of in-person dating, but messaging, texting and video dates are great ways to meet new people and get to know them on a deeper level when physical contact is off the table."
Video has made a splash in particular. Before the pandemic, roughly 6 percent of Match members indicated a willingness to date someone exclusively over video. Now, thanks in part to a recent survey from the Dallas company, almost 70 percent of surveyed members said they'd be open to doing it.
