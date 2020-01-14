Daytime show 'The View' loses conservative voice

Abby Huntsman, who has co-hosted "The View" since 2018, announced on Monday that she was departing the popular ABC daytime talk show. The move came amid Huntsman's complaints about a troubled culture at the show and recent tensions between her and co-host Meghan McCain.
"This is always such a hard thing to do," Huntsman said at the top of Monday's episode of the show. "And especially this table because this is a really special table. The most iconic show I think on television and the smartest women that I've ever worked with. But today I'm saying goodbye."
Huntsman, whose last day will be Friday, said she wanted to join the gubernatorial race of her father, Jon Huntsman, the former Utah governor who announced last November that he is running for the job again in 2020.
But behind the scenes, there was more to her surprise announcement. Half a dozen people who spoke to CNN Business described a toxic work environment, including a soured relationship between Huntsman and McCain. The dispute with McCain was just one factor in Huntsman's feeling that she should leave.
Both McCain and Huntsman declined to comment.
Huntsman and McCain, both of whom hail from famed Republican families, were allies behind the scenes until recently, when there was a dispute between the two women, some of the people familiar with the matter told CNN Business.
The conflict was over Huntsman's on-air enthusiasm for her children, the people said. McCain, who wrote an op-ed in The New York Times about her miscarriage last summer and has continued to talk publicly about her fertility challenges, suggested to Huntsman that the child-centric chats were insensitive.
The stressful environment at "The View" is not new. For years, the show has had a high-wire culture in which clashes between hosts either take place on-air or are leaked to New York City tabloids. A book was even released in 2019 chronicling some of the drama that has taken place behind the scenes.
Recently, Huntsman apologized to some of the hosts on "The View" for having neglected her relationships with them and not having been as engaged as she would have liked, two of the people said.
Despite the tensions that have existed between them, McCain on Monday wished Huntsman "nothing but the best on her next chapter."
