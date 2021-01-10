DC police made far more arrests at the height of Black Lives Matter protests than during the Capitol clash

Black Lives Matter protesters in Washington, D.C., last summer found themselves facing a massive show of force: military helicopters hovering over the city, National Guard troops patrolling the streets and tear gas filling the air.
When a mob of President Trump's supporters broke into the US Capitol on Wednesday, they were confronted by a far smaller police presence — and by the end of the day, far fewer of the rioters ended up in custody.
Police arrested more than five times as many people at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests last summer than they did during the day of insurrection at the Capitol, according to a CNN analysis of Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) data. And many of those arrested amid this week's unrest were detained on less serious charges.
The stark disparity in arrests came even though more DC officers were injured during the Capitol mayhem, which left five people dead, including a police officer.
The District's police made 61 "unrest-related" arrests on Wednesday, compared with 316 on June 1, when protesters and rioters filled city streets a week after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd. That was the same day as Trump's infamous Bible-holding photo op, when law enforcement officers dispersed mostly peaceful protesters with tear gas.
Even including 14 additional people who were arrested by the US Capitol Police, a separate agency, the number of people both agencies arrested amid Wednesday's tumult was less than a fourth of those detained by city officers alone on June 1.
Activists in DC said they were shocked that a deadly assault on the heart of American democracy led to far fewer people in police custody than the clashes that erupted during protests over law enforcement brutality.
"It's so, so insulting to racial justice activists that have been bringing attention to Black lives that have been lost," said Anthony Lorenzo Green, one of the activists leading the Black Lives Matter DC group. "The way they chose to secure the Capitol was to let everybody go — they let these people back on our streets."
If Black Lives Matter protesters had tried to enter the Capitol instead of the predominantly White pro-Trump crowd, Green said, "we would be shackled, we would be carried away, we would be shot, we would be dead."
The arrest disparities are especially stark considering that more MPD officers were injured this week. The department said 56 of its officers were injured while responding to the insurrection on Wednesday. In comparison, the department told local news station WUSA in June that 21 officers were injured over the 10 days between May 29 and June 7.
Then-Attorney General William Barr has said that including federal troops and agents sent to the city, about 150 law enforcement personnel suffered injuries in DC over a multi-day period during the protests.
The Capitol attack was also deadlier than the summer protests: Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer, died Thursday night "due to injuries sustained while on-duty" as he was "physically engaging with protesters," according to his department. Sicknick's death has prompted a federal murder investigation. Four other people also died Wednesday, including a woman shot by another Capitol officer and three others who suffered what authorities described as "medical emergencies."
No law enforcement officers died in DC while responding to the protests and riots over the summer.
Of course, the protests during the summer and the Capitol insurrection this week were very different events — for example, there were likely far more protesters spread out over a wider area of the city last summer than there were on Wednesday.
Kristen Metzger, an MPD spokeswoman, said the department didn't make more arrests Wednesday in part because, unlike during the summer protests, the city's curfew wasn't announced in advance of the incident.
There will likely be additional arrests connected with the Capitol intrusion. Michael Sherwin, the acting US Attorney for DC, said Thursday that federal officials plan to review social media footage from the bedlam and arrest people they identify. Federal prosecutors have already charged 15 people, Sherwin said.
President-elect Joe Biden focused on the racial disparities in a speech Thursday, saying "no one can tell me that if that had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn't have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol."
The data released by the police department also shows that the people arrested during the Black Lives Matter protests were more local than those arrested this week, most of whom flocked to the capital from elsewhere around the country.
Hopkins, the ACLU executive, said that the disparity between the treatment of "White supremacists coming to our city" and Black protesters was a textbook example of the disparities in policing.
The events show that police reformers should be paying attention to "not only what police do," she said, but also "when officers choose to do something and when they choose to do nothing." — CNN