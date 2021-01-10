DC police made far more arrests at the height of Black Lives Matter protests than during the Capitol clash

Even including 14 additional people who were arrested by the US Capitol Police, a separate agency, the number of people both agencies arrested amid Wednesday's tumult was less than a fourth of those detained by city officers alone on June 1.

Activists in DC said they were shocked that a deadly assault on the heart of American democracy led to far fewer people in police custody than the clashes that erupted during protests over law enforcement brutality.

"It's so, so insulting to racial justice activists that have been bringing attention to Black lives that have been lost," said Anthony Lorenzo Green, one of the activists leading the Black Lives Matter DC group. "The way they chose to secure the Capitol was to let everybody go — they let these people back on our streets."

If Black Lives Matter protesters had tried to enter the Capitol instead of the predominantly White pro-Trump crowd, Green said, "we would be shackled, we would be carried away, we would be shot, we would be dead."