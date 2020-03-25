Death toll in Spain surpasses China as virus smacks Europe

The world's largest democracy went under the world's biggest lockdown Wednesday, as India's 1.3 billion people stayed home in a bid to stop the march of the coronavirus pandemic. As infections and deaths rose in the U.S. and Europe, U.S. lawmakers agreed on a massive $2 trillion domestic aid package to help those devastated by the outbreak.
India's unprecedented move aimed to keep the virus from overwhelming its fragile health care system, as it has done in parts of Europe and threatens to do in U.S. hotspots like New York. Everything but essential services like supermarkets were shuttered. Normally bustling railway stations in New Delhi were deserted and streets that just hours before were jammed with honking cars were eerily silent.
"Delhi looks like a ghost town," said Nishank Gupta, a lawyer. "I have never seen the city so quiet before."
India, where testing has been limited, has only about 450 cases, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that if he didn't act now it could set the country back decades.
In Spain, where hotels have been converted into makeshift hospitals and an ice rink in Madrid is being used as a morgue, the death toll climbed sharply again Wednesday to surpass even the virus death toll in China. Spain reported 738 more deaths for a total of 3,434 overall. Spain now has the world's second-highest tally of coronavirus deaths after Italy. Infections in Spain also rose 20% from a day earlier to 47,610.
In typically bustling Barcelona, figures walking around with blankets, mattresses or tents punctuated the eerie emptiness. Spain's homeless told The Associated Press they feel more abandoned than ever as everyone else hunkers down at home.
"It is as if there has been a nuclear explosion and (people) are all sheltering in the bunker. Only us, the homeless, are left outside," said 36-year-old Gana, who uses only one name.
Italy has been the hardest-hit nation in Europe with more than 69,000 infections and 6,800 deaths. Authorities are investigating if a hotly contested Champions League soccer game in Milan in February poured rocket fuel on the crisis that is overwhelming Italian hospitals. Italian doctors are being forced to choose who will receive desperately needed ventilators and who won't.
In the United States, infections were climbing so quickly that America will soon lead the world in that frightening category. Top White House aide Eric Ueland announced the massive economic agreement in a Capitol hallway shortly after midnight after days of haggling.
Relief that U.S. politicians have reached a deal on economic support pushed world stock markets up on Wednesday. Indexes in Europe and Asia rose a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its best day since 1933.
