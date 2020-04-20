Deaths soar above 40,000 in US as another aid package for businesses nears

Since the first cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected nation, with more than 759,000 diagnosed cases and at least 40,683 deaths.
Many cities and states have begun counting probable deaths caused by COVID-19, including New York City, the U.S. epicenter of the disease. The number of cases in New York state alone is higher than in any single country outside the U.S.
Amid a backdrop of shuttered businesses, soaring unemployment and protests over stay-at-home orders, Congress and the administration expect to reach agreement Monday on yet another aid package - this one up to $450 billion - to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.
As talks continued, President Donald Trump said there's a "good chance" of reaching a bipartisan agreement with Democrats.
"We are very close to a deal," Trump said Sunday at the White House.
Along with the small business boost, Trump said the negotiators were looking at "helping our hospitals," particularly hard-hit rural health care providers.
The Senate is scheduled for a pro forma session Monday, but no vote has been set.
The House announced it could meet as soon as Wednesday for a vote on the pending package, according to a schedule update from Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md.
With small-business owners reeling during a coronavirus outbreak that has shuttered much economic activity, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was hopeful of a deal that could pass Congress quickly and get the Small Business Administration program back up by midweek.
"I'm hopeful that we can get that done," Mnuchin said Sunday.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also said he believed a deal could be reached. "We still have a few more details to deal with," he said.
The emerging accord links the administration's effort to replenish a small-business with Democrats' demands for more money for hospitals and virus testing. It would provide $300 billion for small-business payroll program, and $50 billion would be available for small business disaster fund. Additionally, it would bring $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for testing, according to those involved in the talks.
On a conference call Sunday afternoon that included Trump, Mnuchin and Republican senators, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., indicated the only remaining item for discussion involved the money for testing, according to a Senate GOP leadership aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private call.
But Democrats have been insisting on boosting funding to cash-strapped states and local governments whose revenues have cratered. In weekend talks, they had proposed $150 billion for the effort.
"We are pushing hard," Schumer said.
